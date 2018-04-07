Russell Crowe's divorce auction wins big with Master and Commander memorabilia

Russell Crowe's divorce auction has won big after his movie memorabilia raked in more money than experts expected.

Among the biggest selling items, the 128-year-old Italian violin he learned to play before he starred in the 19th century war drama Master And Commander.

The rare instrument sold for 135,000 Australian dollars (£73,528), the highest price for movie-related offerings among 227 lots up for sale in Sydney as part of the actor's divorce settlement.

The full auction is tipped to raise £2 million but when asked what he might spend the money on, Crowe remained tight-lipped.

"I haven't really thought about that, you know, but money's useful, money's fun," he said.