Foreign Office criticises Russian request to meet Boris Johnson as 'diversionary tactic'

Boris Johnson, seen on a visit to Russia in December, has condemned Vladimir Putin's regime over the attack. Credit: PA

The Foreign Office has criticised Russia's request for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over the Salisbury spy attack investigation as a "diversionary tactic". Russian officials earlier said they wanted to discuss Mr Johnson's department's "utterly unsatisfactory" communication with him. The Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday it had received a request from the Russian Embassy to speak to Mr Johnson, who has repeatedly condemned Vladimir Putin's regime over the attempted assassination of a former double agent last month. But in a later beefed-up response, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "It's Russia's response that has been unsatisfactory. "It's over three weeks since we asked Russia to engage constructively and answer a number of questions relating to the attempted assassinations of Mr Skripal and his daughter.

Yulia Skripal reportedly told her cousin she and her father Sergei were recovering.

"Now, after failing in their attempts in the UN and international chemical weapons watchdog this week and with the victims' condition improving, they seem to be pursuing a different diversionary tactic." She added: "We will of course consider their request and respond in due course." The spat comes amid hope by British officials that attack victims Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia could be able to offer missing clues into their poisoning.