Salman Khan bailed after jailing over deer shooting

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been granted £550 bail two days after he was jailed for five years for poaching rare deer.

Khan, 52, will be set free on Saturday after signing the surety bond of 50,000 rupees as he appeals against his conviction.

Fans of the star, who has appeared in more than 90 Hindi-language films, danced outside the courtroom in Jodhpur, a town in western India, and chanted: "We love you, Salman."