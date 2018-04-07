Weather: Outbreaks of heavy rain across southwestern areas

Outbreaks of heavy rain across southwestern areas will slowly move northwards through the day with further showers across southeastern parts.

By the middle of the afternoon, the most persistent rain will affect parts of southern Scotland, northern England and Wales.

Some brightness will develop across southern areas, and it will feel warm in the sunshine with a top temperature of 16 Celsius (61F).

There will also be some sunshine across northwestern parts of the UK but locally heavy showers will develop across Northern Ireland.