Elephant appears at people's fronts doors as it strolls for more than five hours in heart of Pu'er City

A surprise night visit from a wild elephant gave residents in China's Yunnan Province a shock.

Mobile phone footage shows the animal appearing at people's front doors as it wandered through the streets of Pu'er City for several hours on Saturday night.

Police spotted it walking downtown at around 10:30pm local time, knocking down fences along the road.

It is said to have started its journey at a tea plantation in the suburbs of Simao District of Pu'er.

Officials managed to usher the animal back to the plantation at around 4:00am on Sunday.