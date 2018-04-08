Hamilton musical dominates at Olivier Awards with seven wins

Hamilton has won seven trophies at the Olivier Awards including best actor, best new musical, best supporting actor and outstanding achievement in music.

Giles Terera won best actor in a musical for his portrayal of Aaron Burr while his co-star Michael Jibson won the best actor in a supporting role in a musical award.

Terera said: "I am relieved and elated that we did so well.

"We did not take anything for granted. You never know how these things will be received and I knew it was very special."

Asked if the production was a "game changer", Terera said: "Yes, I think so."

The hip hop show tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.