New anti-crime measures to tackle guns, knives and acid

A ban on the sale of dangerous acid to under-18s and tougher restrictions on online sales of knives are among the new plans by the Home Office to combat serious violence.

The plans form part of the government's Serious Violence Strategy, which will be announced on Monday, and target gun, knife and acid crime amid a surge of violence in the capital.

The new Offensive Weapons Bill will make it a criminal offence to have corrosive substances in a public place or possess weapons like zombie knives and knuckle-dusters in private.

The government will also consult the public on extending controversial stop and search powers as part of the bill, which the Home Office said will be brought forward within weeks.