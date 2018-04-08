Peter Kay surprises fans at comedy premiere in Blackpool

Peter Kay has delighted fans with a rare public appearance at a charity screening for his new comedy series.

The comedian, who cancelled his live tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances" in December, took to the stage at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Saturday evening.

The event was held to raise money for The Lily Foundation, which Kay previously described as "an inspiring charity" that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.

In footage of his brief appearance posted on Twitter, Kay, 44, told the audience: "Thank you very much for supporting the Lily Foundation raising money for mitochondrial disease. Very kind of you. I appreciate it. Enjoy the last ever episode of Car Share. Don't tell anyone the end. Or tell anyone about any hedgehogs."