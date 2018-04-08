Six arrested over suspected knife attack plot on Berlin half-marathon

Six people have been arrested over a suspected plot to launch a knife attack at the Berlin half-marathon.

In a joint statement, prosecutors and police said: "There were isolated indications that those arrested, aged between 18 and 21 years, were participating in the preparation of a crime in connection with this event."

Local media said the main suspect, who has not been identified, had been under observation for two weeks and had prepared two knives to use in the potential race attack.