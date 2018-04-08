Two men dead after 'carbon monoxide leak' in London

Two men have died after a possible carbon monoxide leak.

The pair, aged 38 and 42, were found at a house in Edgware, north London, on Sunday afternoon.

Five other people, including two children, have been hospitalised as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said the deaths are being treated as "unexplained."

"At this early stage, police believe that there was a possible carbon monoxide leak at the address," the force said in a statement.

Officers were called to a property on Bacon Lane at around 1.30pm following reports of two unresponsive males.

The occupants are thought to have moved into the multi-occupancy rented building just weeks ago.

"Two adult males, one adult female, one male child and one male infant have also been treated on site for carbon monoxide poisoning and taken to hospital," a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said.

Neighbours have expressed their shock at the deaths.

One man said: "It's really shocking, very sad, the loss of life. It doesn't matter how it happens, but it's really sad."