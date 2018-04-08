Weather: Cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain

Cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain, some heavy, will affect central, southern and eastern parts of England, although the far southeast might brighten up at times with some warm sunshine developing.

The far north of Scotland will also see some rain, whilst elsewhere early fog patches will lift to leave a day of sunshine and scattered showers, the showers locally heavy across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures will generally peak at 13C/55F, although could touch 17C/63F if it brightens up across Kent and Essex.