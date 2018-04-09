Amber Rudd to unveil new crime strategy as Jeremy Corbyn attacks Tories on police numbers

Ms Rudd is expected to highlight the importance of stopping youngsters carrying knives.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will vow to do "whatever it takes" to make Britain's streets safe as she unveils plans to combat a worrying rise in stabbings, shootings and acid attacks. The Serious Violence Strategy she announces on Monday is underpinned by £40 million of Home Office funding and led by a new Offensive Weapons Bill that aims to make it particularly harder for young criminals to arm themselves. However, after a wave of violent gun and knife crime in London, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will unite with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to accuse the Tories of "reckless failure" by cutting police numbers and slashing funds for local services.

What is new about the government's strategy to fight violent crime?

Government officials insist the new strategy marks a "major shift" by striking a balance between prevention and law enforcement. Plans for the crackdown were first announced last year before details to tackle guns, knives and acid crimes with a new Offensive Weapons Bill emerged at the weekend. Ms Rudd is expected to highlight the importance of stopping youngsters carrying knives, while identifying changes in the drugs market as a "key driver" on the violence affecting communities. In a speech in London, Ms Rudd is expected to say: "This strategy represents a real step-change in the way we think about and respond to these personal tragedies, these gruesome violent crimes which dominate the front pages of our newspapers with seemingly depressing regularity. "A crucial part of our approach will be focusing on and investing more in prevention and early intervention." The strategy also sets out how drug-market violence may be aided by social media as online platforms are used to glamourise gang life and stoke up rivalries. The home secretary on Sunday rejected suggestions there were not enough officers on the streets. However, Labour are lining up a renewed attack on police numbers.

What is Labour's argument on the link between police numbers and crime?

bour leader Jeremy Corbyn will unite with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to accuse the Tories of Credit: PA