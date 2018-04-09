'Armed man' shot dead by police in east London

A man has been shot dead by police in east London after claiming he had a firearm.

Armed officers were called to the scene in Collier Row, Romford, east London, by a man making threats and claiming he was in possession of a firearm.

Scotland Yard said it was called at 3.50am and at around 4.45am a man believed to be in his 40s was shot by police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene about half an hour later.

A spokesman for the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: "We are investigating a fatal police shooting in Romford this morning.

"We were notified of the incident in Collier Row Road, Romford, by the MPS earlier this morning.

"We have deployed investigators to the scene and to police post-incident procedure to begin inquiries."