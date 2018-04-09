- ITV Report
At least 27 children killed as school bus plunges into gorge in India
At least 27 children and three adults have been killed in India after a school bus plunged some 200ft into a gorge.
Police said the vehicle skidded off a mountain road and fell into the foothills of the Himalayas.
At least a dozen people were also taken to hospital.
The accident occurred in the Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, around 300 miles from New Delhi.
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi offered his support to the families of the victims on social media.
Fatal road accidents are common in India, often due to badly maintained roads and driver error.
Rescue efforts to reach passengers trapped in the wreckage are still underway.
More to follow...