'It's either kill or be killed': Teen shows off machete as he reveals shocking reality of gang life

The shocking truth behind Britain's gang violence was laid bare when ITV News visited Birmingham ahead of the unveiling of the Government's multi-million pound crime strategy.

When our team approached a group of young men on a city estate, one was happy to show off a machete he kept hidden in his tracksuit.

"It's either kill or be killed," he told us.

"If somebody backs out a knife to me, I'm going to have something bigger.

"It's not just for show, I'm prepared to use it. If someone's willing to take my life, I'm willing to take theirs first."

The teen, whose identity we have kept anonymous, said many young people in the area have little choice but to arm themselves in order to survive. Without the weapons, he says, they would be killed.

"You've gotta survive for yourself," he said. "If not, you're just gonna die like the rest of them.

"Everyone's gonna say 'RIP' but that's it, you're still dead. If you don't fight, you're dying. Simple."

These gangs know they could end up in prison because of their actions, but it doesn't put them off. They say they have to take the risk in order to survive.