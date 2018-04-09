More wet weather tonight

A soggy set up tonight with substantial, steady rain through England and Wales moving into Scotland and Northern Ireland - together with misty low cloud, a dull, dreary and damp start to the new day. The rain will give a miserable start across northern and western areas before easing - but more wet weather will become confined to parts of Scotland. More so the east with brisk chilly winds and grey skies. it will feel cold along the eastern coastal counties. To the opposite end of the country another batch of rain slipping in from the channel to affect the south-west. Elsewhere an better afternoon with the days a little longer this time of year - cheering up with some brighter, sunnier skies.