Prince Charles is blessed by aboriginal leaders on Australia tour
The Prince of Wales has met aboriginal leaders in Australia's Northern Territory on the penultimate day of his week-long tour.
As part of the tour, Charles took part in a Yidaki healing ceremony, where a didgeridoo was blown close to his chest.
Charles declared he felt "better already" after the spiritual blessing by world didgeridoo master Djalu Gurriwiwi at the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Arts Centre in Gove.
Charles remarked how it was the furthest north he had travelled in Australia before joining a procession and watching the singing and dancing of the Rirratjingu people atop sacred Nhulun Hill.
He is now due to head to Darwin, before flying home on Tuesday.