Prince Charles is blessed by aboriginal leaders on Australia tour

The Prince of Wales has met aboriginal leaders in Australia's Northern Territory on the penultimate day of his week-long tour.

As part of the tour, Charles took part in a Yidaki healing ceremony, where a didgeridoo was blown close to his chest.

Charles declared he felt "better already" after the spiritual blessing by world didgeridoo master Djalu Gurriwiwi at the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Arts Centre in Gove.