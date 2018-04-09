Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ask for donations to charity instead of wedding gifts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for donations for causes they are passionate about. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked their wedding guests to make donations to charity rather than give them gifts. The royal couple have urged support for seven organisations campaigning on issues including the environment, HIV and homelessness. Kensington Palace said the royal couple had chosen seven local charities "which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about". The organisations are CHIVA (Children's HIV Association); Crisis; the Myna Mahila Foundation; Scotty's Little Soldiers - a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children; StreetGames; Surfers Against Sewage; and The Wilderness Foundation UK. The Myna Mahila Foundation empowers women in Mumbai's urban slums, by offering stable employment close to their homes, and breaking taboos around menstrual hygiene by offering women access to low cost sanitary pads, and accurate information.

Meghan has shown her support for Indian charity tackling period poverty. Credit: AP

Suits star Ms Markle wrote about the Foundation's work combating period poverty in Time Magazine last year, highlighting how the schooling of young women in India is disrupted when they are menstruating. Suhani Jalota, who founded Myna Mahila in 2015, said: "This support will enable us to expand our reach into more urban slums in Mumbai, empowering local women through access to menstrual hygiene products and employment opportunities." The national charity for homeless people, Crisis, has also welcomed being chosen by Harry and Ms Markle. There has been a furore over the treatment of homeless people in Windsor, where the couple will marry on May 19, after Tory councillor Simon Dudley called on police to clear rough sleepers from the town before the high profile wedding.

Rough sleeping outside Windsor Castle has been a controversial issue in the build-up to wedding. Credit: PA