Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital gears up to welcome newest member of Royal Family

The Duchess of Cambridge is planning to give birth to her third baby at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London – as she did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Media barriers are being installed this morning, signalling that the hospital is gearing up to welcome the newest member of the Royal Family in the coming weeks.

However, photographers and broadcasters will not take up their positions until the Duchess has been admitted to the hospital.

She will be cared for by a team of leading medical professionals during her stay.

The team will be overseen by Alan Farthing, the Queen’s surgeon-gynaecologist, and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, surgeon-gynaecologist to the royal household, who both helped to deliver George and Charlotte.