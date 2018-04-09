Weather: Fog and showers with sunny spells in the north

A murky start for some with mist, fog and cloudy skies, especially in southeast England where there are outbreaks of rain.

Through the day the rain will push into central and southwestern England and Wales, affecting all areas by the evening.

Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will have a bright day with sunny spells, and there will be a few showers on and off in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

It will feel mild in the sunshine, but cooler under the cloud and rain. Top temperature 15 Celsius (59 F).