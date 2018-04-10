Architects of Good Friday Agreement mark 20th anniversary

Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor Penny Marshall

The architects of the Good Friday Agreement have marked the 20th anniversary of the peace accord. The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement was signed on 10 April 1998, a pivotal moment in history. A challenging and complex negotiation period saw the end of a 30 year conflict that claimed over 3,000 lives.

Speaking at a conference in Belfast to mark the occasion, former US president Bill Clinton hailed the agreement as a "work of genius". He also urged the people of Northern Ireland to "inspire" again and ensure that the next generation is also free to enjoy peace.

Blair, Ahern and Clinton were pivotal architects in the peace accord. Credit: PA