Architects of Good Friday Agreement mark 20th anniversary
- Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor Penny Marshall
The architects of the Good Friday Agreement have marked the 20th anniversary of the peace accord.
The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement was signed on 10 April 1998, a pivotal moment in history.
A challenging and complex negotiation period saw the end of a 30 year conflict that claimed over 3,000 lives.
Speaking at a conference in Belfast to mark the occasion, former US president Bill Clinton hailed the agreement as a "work of genius".
He also urged the people of Northern Ireland to "inspire" again and ensure that the next generation is also free to enjoy peace.
Mr Clinton shared a panel discussion with former UK prime minister Tony Blair and Irish taoiseach Bertie Ahern - some of the biggest players involved in forming the historic agreement.
Twenty years on, no ministerial executive at Stormont has sat for more than a year in a dispute over the status of Irish language, gay rights and dealing with past legacy.
Despite this, the future of Stormont is again hanging in the balance after it collapsed over a year ago.
Mr Clinton also acknowledged the challenges presented by both Brexit and the current powersharing impasse at Stormont.
Politicians are now working towards preserving the positivity and hope written in the pages of the peace-making agreement 20 years on.