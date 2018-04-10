- ITV Report
-
'Don't carry': Birmingham rapper's blunt message to youths
"Don't carry, it's not worth it, to take another's life is not worth it."
That's the blunt message from rising rapper YCH about knife crime in the Midlands.
Birmingham has a thriving new music scene, but one that has been blamed for the rise in violence in the city.
Artists stand accused of feeding the problem by glamourising it, with crime and weapons featuring heavily in music videos.
YCH says they are simply reflecting what they see - broken homes and a broken society.
"That's our reality, so if you view that as a discretion or any type of violence then that's your opinion, like that's irrelevant.," he told ITV News.
"We grew up in this, we're trying to escape this so if we can portray something out there, people actually listen to it then we're going to go somewhere."
He said more needs to be done to fix social issues facing the low-income families.
"I blame the government, to be honest, really and truthfully I blame the government," he told ITV News.
"They take everything away from us, so what else have we got to do?
"They take our youth centres so where have we got to go? They take our home and our mother can't take the bills, like what are we meant to do?"