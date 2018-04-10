'Don't carry': Birmingham rapper's blunt message to youths

"Don't carry, it's not worth it, to take another's life is not worth it."

That's the blunt message from rising rapper YCH about knife crime in the Midlands.

Birmingham has a thriving new music scene, but one that has been blamed for the rise in violence in the city.

Artists stand accused of feeding the problem by glamourising it, with crime and weapons featuring heavily in music videos.

YCH says they are simply reflecting what they see - broken homes and a broken society.