A misty and foggy night with some patchy rain through East Anglia, the Midlands stretching into Wales by morning. Feeling almost Autumnal first thing, with chilly air and misty murky grey skies. The patchy rain will ease to leave a drier afternoon but with dull dreary conditions, feeling chilly along North Sea coasts all day. West is best when it comes to the sunshine with highs of 16-17C - still on the low side for early April.