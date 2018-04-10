How to find out if your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica

Facebook has confirmed it believes up to 87 million people had their data harvested by Cambridge Analytica through a personality quiz app called 'This Is Your Digital Life'.

The company announced it will start to notify users with a detailed message appearing on the news feed of those who might have had their data shared.

Facebook says more than 70 million of the affected users are in the US, though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the UK.

But, users do not have to wait to be notified that their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica - a tool shows users to quickly find out for themselves.

Here's how to find out: