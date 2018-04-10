Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress over Facebook data scandal

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for failing to protect user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In an eagerly-anticipated appearance before US Congress onTuesday, Zuckerberg said, "We didn't take a broad enough view of ourresponsibility and that was a big mistake.”

"It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."