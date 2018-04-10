Naturally pink KitKats to be released in the UK

KitKat are hoping to tickle your tastebuds with their naturally pink chocolate bar.

Ruby chocolate, which has a distinct berry flavour, was launched in China last year but is being brought to the UK next week.

The sweet treat is coated with ruby chocolate, which is the fourth new flavour to ever be invented from a bean after dark, milk and white.

Nestlé was one of the first to release the new taste by launching their Chocolatory Sublime Ruby KitKats in Korea and Japan.

British customers will be the first in Europe to savour the four-finger wafer, which gets its colour from special cocoa beans that taste like berries.