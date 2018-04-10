President Donald Trump clears schedule to focus on America's response to Syria 'chemical attack'

President Donald Trump has cleared his scheduled trip to the Summit of the Americas to concentrate on a response to Syria after an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians by government forces.

Vice President Mike Pence is to take his place in Peru for the 8th Summit of the Americas and a trip to Colombia while Trump remains in the US to monitor developments, his press secretary said.

In a statement, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world."

On Monday, he vowed to respond "forcefully" to Saturday's apparent poisonous gas attack on civilians in Duma.

Mr. Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting that the administration would be making a "major" decision on Syria within the next 24 to 48 hours.

He added: "We are going to make a decision tonight or very shortly thereafter. And you'll be hearing the decision.

"We can't let atrocities like we all witnessed... we can't let that happen in our world.

"We can't let that happen, especially when we are able to - because of the power of the US, because of the power of our country - we are able to stop it."

Meanwhile, Downing Street said the Prime Minister agreed with her French and US counterparts that the "international community needed to respond to uphold the worldwide prohibition on the use of chemical weapons".