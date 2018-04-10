Russian spy's daughter Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital following poisoning

Yulia Skripal is reported to have been released on Monday and taken to a secure location. Credit: PA

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her former double agent father Sergei in Salisbury last month, has been discharged from hospital. The 33-year-old Russian national had spent more than a month in hospital after coming into contact with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok. She is reported to have been released on Monday and taken to a secure location. Announcing an update on Ms Skripal's condition, Salisbury District Hospital, medical director Dr Christine Blanshard said: "This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone." Commenting on Mr Sergei's health, Dr Blanchard said: "Although he is recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course." In a statement following Ms Skripal's release the Russian Embassy in London said: "We congratulate Yulia on her recovery. Yet we need urgent proof that what is being done to her is done on her own free will."

The investigation into the chemical attack could take months. Credit: PA

Last week Yulia released a statement, saying she and her father Sergei were recovering and their strength was "growing daily". In her statement Ms Skripal said: "I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily. I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received. "I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated. Further than that, I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care and professionalism. "I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence." Dr Christine Blanshard from Salisbury District Hospital confirmed that Ms Skripal's strength was "growing daily". She continued: "I also want to update you on the condition of her father, Sergei Skripal. "He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition."

