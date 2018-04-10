Novichok scientist Vil Mirzayanov warns of 'irreversible' damage caused by weapon

A scientist who helped test the lethal nerve agent Novichok for the Russian military has warned that the poison can cause "irreversible damage" to the nervous system even if victims survive.

Vil Mirzayanov helped synthesise the Novichok agent, said to be the substance used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Moscow's GosNIIOKhT military chemical weapons laboratory.

He said the Skripals may have come into contact with a non-lethal dose as he explained as little as 1mg of the substance can kill one person and 1g can kill 1,000.

Ms Skirpal and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was also treated for symptoms following the incident in Salisbury, have now been released from hospital.

But Mr Mirzayanov warned they should be permanently monitored by doctors as the nerve agent causes long-term damage to the nervous system.

He said he only knew one person, his friend Andrei Zheleznyakov, who survived coming into contact with the substance but he died five years later.

"We tried to cure him but he wasn't cured entirely," he said. "It causes irreversible damage to the nervous system."