Weather: Damp start with showers ahead

Tuesday will start damp in many areas following overnight rain.

However, this will continue to move northwestwards through the day, clearing many areas but lingering across Scotland and northeast England where it could turn heavy at times.

Showers will also return across central and southwestern parts of England with some heavier and thundery showers at times, perhaps leading to some localised flooding on the roads.

Away from this, many parts will become drier with some sunny spells developing across southern and some western areas.

Elsewhere, skies will stay cloudy with mist and murk hanging over the hills and coasts, especially in the east.

Winds will be light across the south, so in any sunny breaks it will feel pleasantly warm with a top temperature of 17C.

In contrast, with a brisk easterly wind across northeastern areas, temperatures will struggle at just 6C.