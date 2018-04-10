Why Theresa May will join with the US and France against Assad

As I said last night on News at Ten, it is inconceivable that Theresa May will refuse support to Macron’s France and Trump’s America in any military action - airborne - they are likely to take against Assad in Syria.

If she did not manifest that solidarity, she would be snubbing the two governments and individuals who offered the most important cooperation she received in the international response to Russia’s perceived role in the Salisbury atrocity.

She would also be flagging that post-Brexit Britain lacks the confidence to take a leading role in maintaining global security - because no one doubts that British intelligence and ministers shares the presumption that Assad was to blame for the appalling use of chemical weapons on his compatriots.

She could of course stand up and make a principled speech about why military action is not the answer, - as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn may well do. That at least would be bold.

But since she does not remotely think that would be appropriate, her choice is to join with the US and France - or meekly sit on the sidelines.