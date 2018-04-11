A murky night with low cloud, hill fog and outbreaks of rain

This Evening and Tonight: It will be murky for many overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing across central, eastern and northeastern parts of the UK. Breezy in the north and east, with clearer skies expected across northwest Scotland.

Thursday: Rain, drizzle and hill fog across many eastern and some central areas. Brighter spells in the south. Scattered heavy showers in places. Fine and sunny across Shetland and northwest Scotland.