Damp start to give way to drier afternoon

After a damp start on Wednesday across some central parts of England and Wales, outbreaks of rain will start to fragment through the day with many areas having a drier afternoon.

However, there will be a lot of cloud around, especially across central and eastern areas where cloud will be low giving mist, murk and hill fog quite widely.

The best of any sunshine will be reserved for the far south of England, and parts of northern and western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

As a result, we'll see a big contrast in temperatures with an easterly wind keeping things cold across northeastern areas, whilst in the sunshine it will feel warm with a top temperature of 16C.