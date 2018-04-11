Eight Cameroon athletes reported missing at Commonwealth Games

Eight athletes representing Cameroon at the Commonwealth Games have been reported missing to Australian police.

Five boxers and three weightlifters have disappeared from the athletes’ village at Griffith University on the Gold Coast.

Cameroon chef de mission Victor Agbor Nso said in a statement: "The Cameroon Commonwealth team is sad to announce that eight of the 24 athletes they took to the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia are missing from their respective rooms in the Games village.

"These athletes left in three waves. First in the night of April 8 three athletes departed the village. Then on April 9 two others were declared missing and last night three others left their rooms."