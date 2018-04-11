How activity limbs are transforming the lives of child amputees

With the help of her 'activity limb', 13-year-old Pollyanna leads a happy, healthy and sporty life. When she was a toddler she was hit by an out of control bus in a horrific accident which killed her grandmother, and left her mother seriously injured. Pollyanna's right leg was amputated below the knee. But with her special sports prosthetic, which many may recognise from paralympic athletics, she is able to enjoy her passion for dance, and lead the normal, healthy life enjoyed by others her age.

Sarah Hope takes a walk with her daughter Pollyanna Credit: ITV News

Her mum, Sarah Hope, has been instrumental in campaigning to get the activity limbs funded on the NHS, and in 2016 the government put £1.5 million towards it. This, Sarah says, has helped 220 children to lead "the most amazingly normal, active, healthy life". Now, the government has renewed the fund with another £1.5 million. Pollyanna says she is "really proud" of her mum for helping to secure the funds for other amputee children.

Rio, 9, is another child whose life has been improved by prosthetic technology. His mum Juliette Woolf said his first blade completely changed his life: "He was running round and literally jumping for joy". He wanted to get a running blade after seeing his hero Jonnie Peacock at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Rio with mum Juliette Credit: ITV News