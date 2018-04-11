Labour pledges free bus travel for under 25s

A Labour government would provide funding to councils for free bus travel. Credit: PA

Labour has pledged that young people under the age of 25 would have access to free bus travel under their government. The incentive would apply in areas where local authorities introduce bus franchising or services under public ownership, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will say on Thursday. Mr Corbyn will declare that "young people deserve a break" in new promise to help them "travel to work, to study and to visit friends". Labour believes that the policy could save up to 13m young people as much as £1000 a year.

Jeremy Corbyn wants to lower the amount young people spend on travel. Credit: PA

Government funding would be provided to councils using money reserved from vehicle excise duty, the party have said. Jeremy Corbyn will visit a sixth form education centre in Derby to announce the policy. "Young people deserve a break. Nearly eight years of Tory austerity have hit their incomes, their chance to buy a house and their career opportunities. "Labour wants to help young people make the most out of life by investing in them, which is why today we are pledging the next Labour government will provide the funds to cover free bus travel for under 25s, to support them to travel to work, to study and to visit friends."

The policy could help as many as 13m under 25s. Credit: PA