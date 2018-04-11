- ITV Report
Labour pledges free bus travel for under 25s
Labour has pledged that young people under the age of 25 would have access to free bus travel under their government.
The incentive would apply in areas where local authorities introduce bus franchising or services under public ownership, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will say on Thursday.
Mr Corbyn will declare that "young people deserve a break" in new promise to help them "travel to work, to study and to visit friends".
Labour believes that the policy could save up to 13m young people as much as £1000 a year.
Government funding would be provided to councils using money reserved from vehicle excise duty, the party have said.
Jeremy Corbyn will visit a sixth form education centre in Derby to announce the policy.
"Young people deserve a break. Nearly eight years of Tory austerity have hit their incomes, their chance to buy a house and their career opportunities.
"Labour wants to help young people make the most out of life by investing in them, which is why today we are pledging the next Labour government will provide the funds to cover free bus travel for under 25s, to support them to travel to work, to study and to visit friends."
Department for Transport figures show that bus fares in England have risen by an average of 2.9% every year between 2012 and 2017.
This is higher than the current rate of inflation at 2.3%.
Passenger journeys also fell by 70m in the year ending March 2017 compared with the previous 12 months.
Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald is to say that private bus companies should not be allowed to run services "for profit not people".
"We'll encourage local authorities to take back control of their buses so they can provide a better and more sustainable service to young and old alike, wherever they live."