Mostly dry and cloudy, warm in any sunshine

Today: Cold in the northeast with mist and low cloud giving occasional drizzle. Patchy rain also pushing across central parts of England and Wales. Drier with some warm sunshine in the far south, and across some western and northwestern areas.

Tonight: Becoming murky for many overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing across central, eastern and northeastern parts. Breezy in the north and east. Clearer skies across northwest Scotland.