'Over 100 dead' after military plane crash in Algeria

At least 100 people have been killed when a military plane crashed soon after take-off in a farm field in northern Algeria on Wednesday, officials said.

The cause of the crash was unclear, and an investigation has been opened, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

The Soviet-designed Il-76 plane, which was headed for Bechar in southwest Algeria, crashed in Boufarik, close to capital Algiers.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash but the exact death toll remains unclear.

"There are more than 100 deaths, we can't say exact how many at this point," said Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency.