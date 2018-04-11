PM summons Cabinet to authorise strike on Syria

Theresa May appears to have been convinced President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons. Credit: PA

The prime minister is convening an emergency Cabinet meeting for Thursday to authorise a military response to what she is now convinced was a chemical attack by Syria's President Assad on his own compatriots in Douma. The timing of the meeting carries weighty implications; first that intelligence reports, including from other countries, have convinced Theresa May that Assad breached the global ban on the use of chemical weapons in the most heinous way; second, that she believes America and France could decide to launch retaliatory strikes as soon as Thursday night and she wants to be in a position to join with them. That said, sources have cautioned me that the timing of any action - likely to be bombing of Syrian airfields and facilities thought to be making chemical weapons - is still unclear.

UK's action alongside the US and France could happen without parliamentary approval. Credit: AP

What looks likely, however, is that UK participation in military action, alongside the US and France, could well happen without any parliamentary debate or approval. This implies any initial attack on Assad's military capability would be comparatively limited and would use so-called "smart" missiles and drones, rather than putting the lives of British military personnel at direct risk.

Any broader and deeper military action would cause outrage among many MPs if it was carried out without a Commons vote. As it happens, the most senior MP and former chancellor Ken Clarke on Tuesday told me that he feels even a limited airborne strike should not happen without parliamentary assent. Also, earlier on Wednesday, Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn said he did not believe there should be any military action unless, and until, MPs are given the opportunity to vote on it.

Theresa May has said Britain stands with its allies after Donald Trump's warning to Russia. Credit: AP