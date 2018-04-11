Prince Harry launches 'Walk of America' as he becomes patron of expedition

Six military veterans from the UK and US will walk 1,000 miles across America this summer.

They were joined at the launch of Walk of America by Prince Harry today, who spends a lot of time with wounded and injured service men and women.

The team, who suffer from a range of mental and physical health problems, will walk through some of America’s most iconic cities, starting on the west coast and finishing on the east.

Two of the three UK team members are currently homeless.

The third is about to be discharged from the Army with physical injuries.

One of them, Kevin Carr, stood up at the launch and said that just months ago he was sitting on a cliff top considering taking his own life.