Russia downing US missiles in Syria could mean war, former British General Sir Richard Barrons warns

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia casts a vote. Credit: PA

Any Russian retaliation against US-led airstrikes in Syria would likely mean war, according to a former British military chief. General Sir Richard Barrons gave the prediction after Russia's ambassador to Lebanon said that an American strike against the Assad regime would be downed, in effect amounting to military conflict. His comments also came after Russia voted down a UN resolution calling for an inquiry into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. Tensions are continuing to escalate over a possible US-led military response. Russia has warned against any US military action in Syria, while Theresa May 'agreed' on Tuesday in phone calls with Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron that the international community "needed to respond". But Bashar al-Assad's key ally Russia insists no chemical attack took place in the Douma suburb in the war-torn country.

Smoke rises after explosions in the city of Douma, Syria Credit: PA

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin told Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV: "If there is a strike by the Americans, then...the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired." On Wednesday, General Sir Richard warned that such a turn of events would mean "war". He told the BBC's Today Programme: "Well, I hope the (Russian) ambassador's (to Lebanon) chosen his words very carefully because what he's actually saying is, if the US and allies decide to strike against Syrian chemical weapons and delivery aircraft, not only are they going to try and shoot down the missiles in flight, which they are capable of doing but won't be with total success, but by saying the words 'launch platforms', he's saying they are going to try and sink ships, sink submarines and shoot aircraft out of the sky - that's war." Vladimir Shamanov, a retired Russian general who heads the defence affairs committee, warned Russia has "the necessary means" to retaliate should Russian servicemen be harmed, adding "Americans and their allies know that quite well."

General Sir Richard Barrons has warned that war could be on the cards. Credit: PA

Russia vetoed a US-drafted UN resolution that would have condemned the suspected poison gas attack in Douma in the strongest terms. It would have established a new independent and impartial investigative body to determine responsibility. Meanwhile the Security Council rejected Russian-drafted resolutions, including one that would have welcomed an investigation by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The US, Britain and France opposed the measure, saying investigators are already headed there and that the text did not include a new way to assess blame for chemical attacks.

Children were treated for suspected severe exposure to chemical agents. Credit: SAMS

The council has met four times in the past week on chemical weapons in Syria. The US President cleared his scheduled trip to the Summit of the Americas to concentrate on a response to Syria. Trump vowed to respond "forcefully" to the suspected chemical weapons attack on civilians, which killed at least 40 people according to activists, including women and children.

Trump cleared his schedule to oversee the US's response Credit: PA

European air traffic controllers have issued a "rapid alert" for airlines in the Eastern Mediterranean over the possibility of air strikes into Syria within the next 72 hours. The European Aviation Security Agency's (EASA) warned of possible launches of air-to-ground strikes or cruise missiles, as the UK, US and France weigh up their response to the chemical attack in Syria.

Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area. – Eurocontrol message to operators