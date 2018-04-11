Tensions rise as stand-off between relatives and locals over shrine to stabbed Hither Green burglar continues

Floral tributes laid for a burglar killed last week in Hither Green have been pulled down once again.

Relatives of Henry Vincent tied flowers to a fence opposite the home of Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, who confronted Vincent during a break-in at his home last week, for a third time this week.

The tributes, which include balloons and cards, were once again torn down by a furious vigilante.

Mr Osborn-Brooks, who was arrested after Vincent's death but later released without charge, has been hailed a hero by some for taking on the burglar and his accomplice, who police are still trying to trace.

The shrine to Vincent have angered some local residents who say they are "inappropriate" and "in poor taste".

Local campaigner, Ian Gordon, tore the latest lot of bouquets off the fence on Wednesday, in front of photographers.