Windrush generation NHS worker lost job and faces deportation despite living in the UK for more than 50 years

An NHS worker who has lived in the UK for almost her entire life says her rights are under threat as she was unable to provide the Home Office with the right immigration papers.

Glenda Caesar, from Hackney, was part of the 'Windrush Generation' when she travelled from Dominca to the UK with her parents at just six months old.

Despite living and working in the UK for more than 50 years, Ms Caesar lost her job of 16 years with the NHS as she was unable to provide the right documentation.

Without any right to work, she is also prohibited from claiming benefits meaning she has to rely on family members to provide for her.

Ms Caesar said: "I'm unable to work, I'm unable to get benefits. If I go to Dominica there is no there's no coming back for me.

"The hardest bit is where I've been so used to working, where I looked after me and my family, I have to rely on others now."