Windrush generation NHS worker lost job and faces deportation despite living in the UK for more than 50 years
- Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor, Penny Marshall
An NHS worker who has lived in the UK for almost her entire life says her rights are under threat as she was unable to provide the Home Office with the right immigration papers.
Glenda Caesar, from Hackney, was part of the 'Windrush Generation' when she travelled from Dominca to the UK with her parents at just six months old.
Despite living and working in the UK for more than 50 years, Ms Caesar lost her job of 16 years with the NHS as she was unable to provide the right documentation.
Without any right to work, she is also prohibited from claiming benefits meaning she has to rely on family members to provide for her.
Ms Caesar said: "I'm unable to work, I'm unable to get benefits. If I go to Dominica there is no there's no coming back for me.
"The hardest bit is where I've been so used to working, where I looked after me and my family, I have to rely on others now."
Ms Caesar was brought up and educated in the UK and she has worked and lived here her whole life.
"Our native tongue is Creole, I can't speak in Creole because I wasn't raised in Dominica was I? I know the streets of Hackney, I know the streets of London. I've seen Prince Charles grow up."
She added: "I'm British, why are you telling me I'm not British? How is it you allowed me to work here? How is it that you allowed me to have children here? My eldest is 40, I have got grandchildren here. My mum and dad are buried here."
Entry documents to the UK in the 1960s and early 1970s were usually marked with permanent right to reside stamps but children were often included on their parent's passports.
Her sister Joyce managed to prove she belonged in the UK after she found an old passport she had as a child.
She said the Home Office's demand of proof are now unreasonable to her generation.
"I feel that the system that this has come from is wrong," Joyce said. "There is not only myself and my sisters going through this, there's many a people going through it and they haven't got a leg to stand on and they don't know how to go forward, how to move forward."
Lawyers taking on these cases say that tighter rules are unfairly affecting thousands of people who came to Britain in the 1960s and 1970s.
"These are people that came here 50 years ago, perfectly legally, they were invited here and 50 years later, in their retirement, in their old age they are being turfed out of the country and this really isn't the country that we want to be," said Satbir Singh of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.
"It's a scandal that's happening every day around us."
The Home Office told ITV News there are solutions for people who have lived here a long time but don't have documents.