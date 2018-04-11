Winnie Mandela's great grandson pays adorable tribute as thousands gather at Soweto memorial service

Winnie Mandela's great grandson took to the stage at the Soweta memorial service to give his great grandmother an adorable tribute.

Undeterred by the thousands watching him, he spoke of what she meant to him and the "kind" person she was.

"My grandmother was the best," he said as the crowds cheered him on.

Many at the 40,000-seat stadium wore T-shirts bearing Ms Mandikizela-Mandela's image.

It was one of several memorial services held by the ruling party, African National Congress (ANC), across the country.

While thousands mourn her death and remember her fight against apartheid, Ms Mandikizela-Mandela was also a divisive figure due to her involvement in violent resistance.

Ms Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.