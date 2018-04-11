Yulia Skirpal says she finds herself 'in a totally different life' in first statement since attack

Yulia Skripal was discharged from hospital on Tuesday. Credit: PA

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned alongside her father in the Salisbury nerve agent attack, says she now finds herself in a "totally different life" to the "ordinary" one she led before the attack. In her first public comments, she said she is still suffering with the effects of the nerve agent used against her and her father, former double agent Sergei. In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, the 33-year-old Russian national said she did not yet want assistance from the Russian Embassy. Yulia also appeared to distance herself from her cousin, Viktoria, who was denied a visa for the UK to visit her sick relatives.

Yulia with her father Sergei who remains critically ill in hospital after a nerve agent attack. Credit: PA

She was discharged on Monday after more than a month in hospital after coming into contact with the military-grade nerve agent, Novichok. The full extent of Yulia's condition has not been disclosed, but a scientist who helped test the lethal chemical for the Russian military, warned that the poison can cause "irreversible damage" to the nervous system even if victims survive. The international chemical weapons watchdog is to publish its report into the Salisbury nerve agent attack on Thursday, the Foreign Office said after completing its investigation, which it carried out at the invitation of the UK Government.

Personnel in hazmat suits work to secure a tent covering a bench in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury. Credit: PA