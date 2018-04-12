Amazon's Alexa could soon be eavesdropping on your conversations

Soon, your Amazon Echo device could be listening in on your conversations in a bid to personalise advertising to your needs.

Amazon are currently chasing a patent that will allow them to bank the things you say even when you're not speaking directly to your device.

These so-called "sniffer algorithms" could learn all of your likes and dislikes, and use them to target adverts with products Amazon thinks you would like.

Currently, the Echo range of smart speakers, which are powered by virtual assistant Alexa, do not currently use customers' voice recordings for advertising.