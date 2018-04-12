Another grey and damp start with a mixed afternoon

For many on Thursday it will be another grey and damp start, with extensive hill fog.

It will slowly brighten up from the south through the afternoon, although the northeast will stay chilly with some patchy drizzle.

Outbreaks of rain will move across central England and Wales from the east, with some heavy bursts, and often heavy showers are likely in the south.

The showers may give some thundery spells across Devon and Cornwall, but in the best of the sunshine temperatures will rise to 16 or 17C,