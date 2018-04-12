Baby born four years after parents killed in car crash

A baby in China has been born to a surrogate mother four years after the death of his parents, according to Chinese media.

Shen Jie and his wife Liu Xi had been undergoing IVF treatment, but five days before fertilised embryo were due to be transplanted into Lui's womb, the couple were killed in a car crash.

The couple, who had been married two years, still had four frozen embryos stored in hospital.

Both deceased parents were only children, meaning the embryos became the grieving parents' only hope of carrying on their family line, reported Beijing News on Tuesday.

For the next three years the parents of the deceased couple fought a legal battle to have the embryos released.

Due to the lack of precedent for this kind of case, and because surrogacy is illegal in China, the would-be grandparents had to navigate a legal maze before their grandson could be born.