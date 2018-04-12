Carpetright cuts around 300 jobs as another 81 stores to close

Carpetright is closing another 81 stores, cutting around 300 jobs as the embattled company undergoes a sweeping restructure.

Ninety-two sites had been earmarked for closure overall, although 11 have already stopped trading.

The rent on another 113 is set to be slashed under the company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals being put to landlords.

The group - which employs nearly 2,700 staff in total - also confirmed an investor cash-call to raise around £60 million through a rights issue to put the company on a firmer financial footing.

The details came as it revealed a "technical breach" of its banking arrangements, but the group said it was taking action to address this and ensure it is amended for the future.

The chain said it hopes to relocate staff where possible.

ITV News correspondent Joanna Partridge has the full list of stores to be closed.