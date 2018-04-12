Syrian troops take 'full control' of rebel-held Douma after long siege, Russia claims

The Russian military says Syrian government troops are now in full control of the town of Douma in Syria - the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack over the weekend.

Douma, on the outskirts of Damascus, was the last rebel-held area in the eastern Ghouta region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the situation in the town of Douma, just east of the Syrian capital, is "normalizing."

The Russian military also announced on Wednesday it would be deploying its own troops to Douma, as tensions escalate with the US and its allies over a possible military retaliation against Syrian forces accused of attacking its own civilians with poison gas.